  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, mosquitoes, West Nile virus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say the mosquito population has boomed in Bergen County because of the warm and rainy weather.

There are now six confirmed cases of the West Nile virus, and one man who had West Nile recently died.

Officials urged residents to help in reducing mosquito populations in around homes by emptying and draining any standing water pots, gutters, kiddie pools and birdbaths once a week.

Bergen County officials say they are taking aggressive steps to reduce mosquitoes, including aerial spraying.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s