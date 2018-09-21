NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say the mosquito population has boomed in Bergen County because of the warm and rainy weather.

There are now six confirmed cases of the West Nile virus, and one man who had West Nile recently died.

Officials urged residents to help in reducing mosquito populations in around homes by emptying and draining any standing water pots, gutters, kiddie pools and birdbaths once a week.

Bergen County officials say they are taking aggressive steps to reduce mosquitoes, including aerial spraying.