NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you need a break from reality, the Museum of Illusions in the West Village might be the perfect escape.

Sisters Polly and Piper Mercier spoke with CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock as they played in what they called the dizzy room.

“It’s all about like crazy things,” Piper said.

“It’s super fun,” Polly added.

“You’ll be walking around and it’s like you can just fall right over, because you’re walking around and it’s super hard to walk right now,” said Piper.

The space is just one of more than 70 exhibits there.

“If you like illusions, come over here to 8th Avenue and 14th Street,” CEO Renne Gjoni told Murdock. “It’s about bending reality, it’s about pausing reality.”

Gjoni said it was his father’s idea to bring the magic of illusions to the streets of New York City.

“He said, ‘why don’t we try opening one in New York?’ And I thought, ‘dad, you’re crazy,’” he said.

Apparently, it wasn’t so crazy after all. Two years later, spaces like the AMIS Room will likely be Instafamous in no time.

In the Reverse Room, the ceiling and the floor are actually the walls.

“If people take pictures correctly, it will look like we’re standing on the wall,” said Gjoni.

There are Instagrammable moments everywhere. But this is no pop-up – the Museum of Illusions is here to stay, for infinity perhaps.

Yes, there’s also an Infinity Room.

“If I see people laughing and smiling, I said, ‘alright, we’re doing a good job here,’” said Gjoni.

The cost of admission is $19 per adult and $15 for kids. Doors are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.