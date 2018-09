NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old boy has been shot in the head and killed on a playground in Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in Brownsville where police are now investigating the fatal shooting.

Authorities say the teen was gunned down near Lew Wallace School at Sutter Avenue and Chester Street just before 4 p.m. Friday.

There is no word on a motive and no suspects have been arrested.

Continue to check CBS New York for more on this developing story.