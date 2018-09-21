  • TV10/55

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is caught on camera turning the tables on the man who assaulted her – fighting back and chasing him off.

Chantal Castanon is the woman you see in a video, chasing a man through the subway station at 42nd Street and Grand Central Terminal.

“It just happened so fast and when I saw it, I said wow, I can’t believe I actually did that, I didn’t even think about it!” Castanon told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

She says what the man did to her moments before sent her in to a fury. Castanon was so angry she says she had to fight back.

Castanon was headed home for the day after work on Aug. 31 around 2 p.m. She was walking down the stairs to catch the 4 train when the man walking up the stairs grabbed her behind.

“I felt the rage coming from my stomach, I was like what did he just do to me? Did he really just touch me like that and he didn’t even care, just walked off like it was nothing,” the woman explained.

“Really quickly it happened but he just like grabbed my whole buttocks.”

Surveillance video captured her reaction, running after the man and hitting him several times.

0921subway1 SEE IT: Woman Chases Down, Attacks Man Who Groped Her

(Credit: CBS2)

“I was just like you know what? You’re not touching me like that and getting away with it,” Castanon declared.

The groper reportedly kept apologizing but it did nothing to quell his victim’s anger.

Eventually Castanon’s attacker got away, surely never expecting the reaction he got. Castanon hopes by telling her story someone will turn him in.

0921groper SEE IT: Woman Chases Down, Attacks Man Who Groped Her

(Credit: CBS2)

“I just want him caught because you don’t know who he did it to or who he’ll potentially do it to and it has to be stopped.”

