NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A knife-wielding man allegedly held up a Bronx store in broad daylight Friday.

It happened around 12 p.m. at CX Tremont Discount & 99 Cent on East Tremont Avenue.

Police said the suspect brandished a knife, ordered a female employee to open the cash register and stole $300.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a light complexion, short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a short-sleeve camo T-shirt, red baseball cap and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.