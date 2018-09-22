SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A teenage cancer survivor got a big surprise on his road to recovery Saturday in Suffolk County.

Conor Wesch knew the Make-A-Wish foundation was fixing up his car but had no idea that it would be presented to him at Newfield High School’s football game, surrounded by family, friends and classmates.

“This is literately the greatest thing ever,” Wesch told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

His 2006 Chevy Impala, given to him by his grandfather in July, was redone inside and out, including a new paint job, rims and top-of-the-line stereo system.

“The seats were reupholstered,” he said. “I just love it.”

For the 17-year-old high school senior, the shining car represents freedom and a future now free of cancer. Diagnosed in December with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Wesch spent several months getting chemotherapy and radiation.

“I’m done with treatments and everything, and as of right now, it’s all 100 percent completely gone,” he said.

The Make-A-Wish foundation of Suffolk County’s president told Carlin it was important to include the community, including school kids, hospital staff and business owners.

“This was a way to share this wish experience with everybody here,” said Karine Hollander.

“Once you see how many people around you care and everything, it’s just amazing. And then that’s when you realize that there’s a fight worth fighting for,” said Wesch.

Now, he’ll finish high school and go to college to become a teacher or speech therapist. Before all that, he’ll organize day trips to the beach with friends – in his car – while the weather is still good for that.