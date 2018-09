NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency crews were called to a hazmat situation on the subway late Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Police said passengers were exposed to a noxious substance on board a 2 train near the Beverly Road station on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

Sources told CBS2 two people were fighting when one discharged pepper spray.

Police said approximately 20 people were treated on the scene.

