By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a cloudy and cooler day across the region, and some folks even had some light rain. Expect partial clearing overnight with temps once again dropping into the 40s & 50s areawide…very appropriate for the second night of autumn!

9/23 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds through the day, along with high temps below normal once again topping out in the mid & upper 60s. It does appear that most of the day will be dry, but some late afternoon/evening showers could sneak in south of the City.

9/23 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tuesday into Wednesday will be quite soggy as a slow-moving frontal system works through the area. Tuesday will be windy and wet, and rain could be heavy at times. There could even be some strong thunderstorms on Wednesday as temps approach 80!

Make sure you have your rain gear handy and stay tuned for the latest!

