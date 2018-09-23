NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce nearly identical sisters Jilly Bean and June Bug, two 3-year-old Chihuahua mixes originally from Tennessee.

Jilly Bean is 11 pounds, has a brown nose and brown ears and she loves to run and play and play. She’s the yin to June Bug’s yang

June Bug is more mellow and loves to cuddle. They both enjoy laying in the sun and taking a nap.

An update on the 4-year-old Chihuahua, Bettina – who was found starving and wandering the streets of New York – has been adopted and given the new name “Lucky.”

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.