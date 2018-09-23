  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMMike & Molly
    8:30 PMMike & Molly
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manhasset, Nassau County

MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Nassau County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suffering from a cognitive disorder they say is missing.

Police say Mark Scrimenti, 22, was last seen leaving his home on Chase Road in Manhasset around noon on Sunday.

mark scrimenti Nassau County Police Looking For Missing Man With Cognitive Disorder

Mark Scrimenti, 22, of Manhasset (credit: NCPD)

He’s described as an approximately 5’6″ tall, 245 pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes who was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Authorities say Scrimenti, who suffers from an unspecified cognitive disorder and is in need of medication, may be heading to a Long Island Rail Road station.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the possible location of the following High Risk Missing Adult to please contact the Nassau County Missing Person Section or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s