MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Nassau County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suffering from a cognitive disorder they say is missing.

Police say Mark Scrimenti, 22, was last seen leaving his home on Chase Road in Manhasset around noon on Sunday.

He’s described as an approximately 5’6″ tall, 245 pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes who was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Authorities say Scrimenti, who suffers from an unspecified cognitive disorder and is in need of medication, may be heading to a Long Island Rail Road station.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the possible location of the following High Risk Missing Adult to please contact the Nassau County Missing Person Section or call 911.