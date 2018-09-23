  • TV10/55

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is hosting three public listening sessions this week in New York City to gather input on proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday in Queens, Tuesday in Brooklyn and Wednesday on Staten Island.

Several listening sessions have already been held upstate, and more are planned throughout the state.

On Friday two more in Westchester and Suffolk counties were added to the calendar for October.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are expected to take up proposals to legalize and regulate marijuana next year. State officials say the listening sessions will help guide them as they work out the details of the legislation.
For more information, visit the state’s website by CLICKING HERE.

• Queens – Monday, September 24, 2018 – Jamaica Performing Arts Center – 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11432 – Main Auditorium/Theater – Register
• Brooklyn – Tuesday, September 25, 2018 – Long Island University Brooklyn Campus – One University Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11201 – Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts – Register
• Staten Island – Wednesday, September 26 – College of Staten Island, 2800 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10314 – The Williamson Theatre – Register

