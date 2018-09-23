  • TV10/55

Filed Under:Hempstead, shooting

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say two men and two women at an outdoor party were hurt after bullets fired from another yard penetrated a fence separating the spaces and injured them.

Nassau County police say the four injured people were in the rear yard of a building on Dorlon Street in Hempstead around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say gunfire came an adjacent yard and went through a PVC fence that separated the properties.

It was unclear who had fired the bullets.

The victims were a 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, along with a 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman.

They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

The gunfire incident comes almost a year after seventh-grade girl scout Dejah Joyner was shot in the head by a bullet fired into their Hempstead home through their front window while the family ate dinner.

In that incident, Jakwan Keller admitted he fired the shot, pleading guilty to manslaughter and sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

The slaying sparked outrage across Long Island where residents viewed Dejah’s death as a most egriguous example of gun violence.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

