TUSCON, Ariz, (CBSNewYork) – Every week, best friends Caleb and James sit in the driveway and anxiously await the garbage truck making its way through their neighborhood.

The almost 3-year-olds can’t seem to get enough of the big-noisy truck in Tucson.

“I think it’s just the fact that it’s a big truck, it’s loud and it does cool stuff,” said Jame’s mother Casey Scott-Lopez.

James’ mom posted the video of the excited boys on Facebook and got comments from other parents who also have garbage truck enthusiasts – one mom saying her son even had a garbage truck birthday party.