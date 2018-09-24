PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Many put thousands of dollars down for bar mitzvahs, communion parties and other special events at one Long Island catering hall, only now to find themselves scrambling after the venue suddenly closed its doors.

There were 70 families planning to host their big days at Carlyle At The Palace in Plainview, N.Y., and though now the out-of-business hall’s landlord, Nassau OTB, is trying to help, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Some alternative catering venues are coming forward to offer space, but down payments made to Carlyle may be harder to come by.

Victims not willing to shell out attorney fees for civil lawsuits are now contacting Nassau County Consumer Affairs.