It's an old tradition that a bride should have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day.

In a new documentary about Queen Elizabeth, the duchess says she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her veil, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis

Her appearance in the documentary “Queen of the World” is her first interview as a “royal.”