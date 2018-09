NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The deadline to remove New York state’s “I Love New York” highway signs is one week from today.

The federal government says the blue signs are illegal and some of the writing is distracting to drivers.

There’s no love lost between federal regulators and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration over the issue.

If the state doesn’t take the signs down by Monday, New York stands to lose $14 million in federal funding.

The state is negotiating to keep 122 of the 500 signs.