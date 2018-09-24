LONDON (CBSNewYork) — A new report in Britain found that obesity is set to overtake smoking as the leading preventable cause of cancer in women.

The charity group Cancer Research UK estimates 23,000 British women will be diagnosed with obesity-related cancers by 2035.

That number is just 2,000 fewer than the number of cases caused by smoking.

If the current trend continues, the study shows obesity will become the most common cause of cancer in women by 2043.

While the study focused on women, experts say men are at risk as well. The report found a larger gap between smoking and obesity causing cancer in British men because more of them smoke.