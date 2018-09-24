HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Here’s your chance to take a bite out of crime.

Suffolk County Police say a woman was spotted stealing clothes from Macy’s in Huntington Station on Sept. 14.

She was spotted by a loss prevention employee, who tried to stop her. She then bit the employee, police said.

The suspect is believed to have taken off in a black BMW with Pennsylvania plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit a tip by texting “SCPD” and your message to CRIMES (274637), or you can email a tip by clicking here.

All calls, texts and emails are kept confidential.