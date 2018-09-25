Breaking:Judge Sentences Bill Cosby To 3-10 Years In Prison

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A restaurant in the Netherlands is touting a new culinary movement.

Instead of farm to table, it’s pixel to plate.

Mixing inspiration and technology, the chef is using 3-D printers to pump ingredients into layers, delicate designs like an avocado octopus or meatballs filled with curry.

It may look pretty, but how does it taste?

“It doesn’t change anything about the flavor, per say, because what you put into the printer will come out,” Chef Jan Smink said. “Put something in, you will have something nice.”

If 3-D printed food proves popular, some are hoping the pixels to plate movement will expand. Proponents believe the fun-looking food could improve nutrition and fight waste, turning unappealing food into works of art.

