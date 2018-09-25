FAIRVIEW, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Rising flood water from Tuesday’s heavy rain forced firefighters to rescue more than 100 people from flooded factories in Fairview, New Jersey.

They had to use construction equipment as part of the emergency rescue operation to get people to safety. Trucks were brought in, as was a front-end loaded that was used to carry people out inside its bucket.

Employees tell CBS2 the water started coming into the various businesses and warehouses in the industrial park on Fairview Avenue around noon.

Eventually, workers say the parking lots were also flooded and they couldn’t leave the area. Some say the water was up to their waists before they were brought to safety.

Officials say all of the water came from nearby creeks that flow off from the Hackensack River.

“We tried to get out of the building but the water was too high, we couldn’t go anywhere,” evacuee Jairo Castano said. “The river is over the limit and there was nothing we could do but wait for the fire department and get out of there as soon as possible.”

So far, it appears no one was hurt in the flooding one worker said happens every time it rains. He added more needs to be done to prevent it from happening in the future.