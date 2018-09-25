NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another big night of premieres on CBS2.

The fast-paced new show “FBI” will debut at 9 p.m.

It’s being called the most realistic look into the inner-workings of the New York-based office that’s ever been done.

Two of the stars stopped by the CBS2 studio for a preview.

“Everybody will be able to relate to it. It doesn’t have to happen in your hometown. It’s all in the news,” said Missy Peregrym.

“We’re not pulling directly from the headlines, but there’s correlations all over this show that are going to be relatable, and will hopefully trigger some emotions – positive, negative – inside of the viewers,” said Zeeko Zaki.

In tonight’s pilot episode, the elite group investigates a bombing that could be part of a way between rival gangs.