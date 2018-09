NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials issued a recall of macadamia nuts that were shipped to stores earlier this month.

The Mauna Loa brand nuts in question were packaged between September 6th and September 21st.

The company decided to issue the recall after finding E. coli in the drinking water at its packing plant in Hawaii.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick but the plant has been shut down for the time being.