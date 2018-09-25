  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Allergies, food allergies, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Food allergies can be deadly and cause plenty of anxiety for parents.

Now, a free app can help manage your children’s allergies.

Mother Susie Hultquist had so many questions the day her daughter Natalie was diagnosed with a severe peanut allergy.

“How do I read a food label? How do I actually grocery shop? What should I do in my home?” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

She found herself spending hours trying to understand it all.

“Even if it’s 15 minutes a day you have to spend on your food allergies, that’s equal to a year of someone’s life,” she said.

Now, she’s a mom on a mission.

“I was pretty convinced my daughter needed this tool and it wasn’t out there. And if I didn’t do it, I wasn’t sure who would,” she said.

Hultquist left her high-profile job managing stocks and created the app SPOKIN, a tailor-made tool used to easily manage allergies.

The app allows users to select different food allergies. Can’t have dairy? Intolerant to gluten? Add it to your profile.

Customize it further by adding a location and interests. The app compiles a list of top-rated businesses and brands that cater to the selected restrictions.

“So you can go to the app and look up New York and see in one second all the places other people have recommended,” said Hultquist. “Or check in Paris, or London, or Chicago – or anywhere.”

Explore restaurants, products with food labels, airlines, hotels and schools to see how they rank in a matter of minutes. It’s a networking app, too, so you can connect with others affected by allergies, share recipes and gain support.

“It’s opening up a world. Our mission is to help people live the fullest life possible and also be safe,” Hultquist said.

There are similar apps on the market, like Allergy Eats and Shop Well, but remember they aren’t meant to substitute professional medical advice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s