MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. On Long Island, there’s a four-legged hero that got badly hurt trying to save a boy from an oncoming car.

Now, that hero pup needs your help.

Tears were streaming down Nicole Paige’s face as she wrapped her arms around Nico on Monday who, for now, is nursing his wounds at Animal Emergency Services in Seldon.

Nico was out fora walk with Nicole’s son, Jayden, last week on Shirley Lane in Medford when all of a sudden a car swerved down the road.

“I tried to pull Nico away and he got hit by the car,” Jayden said.

The boy immediately ran to get his parents.

“He couldn’t stand up,” Mark Paige remembered. “So I just picked him up, put in the back of my truck, and took him straight to the hospital.”

The driver responsible stayed at the scene and police say no one was arrested. Nico’s now suffering from severe pelvic fractures, and if it wasn’t for him Jayden thinks it would have been him rushed to the hospital instead.

“He barked and he got down on all four so I guess he kinda saved me,” Jayden said.

The pit bull lay down on the road so the driver could see him and avoid hitting the boy. Now, the family is just trying to save the dog who they say saved their son.

“The medical expenses keep coming up because now, we have the rehabilitation process which is going to take quite some time,” Nicole said.

To help with that, the Paiges turned to crowdfunding website Fundrazr, and the charity Paws Unite People. Both have raised more than $6,000.

The hospital treating Nico is giving the family a discount on its services.