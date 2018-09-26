Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can expect less rain than yesterday’s soaking, and most of the day is dry, except for the front passing tonight which will usher in cooler air to finish the week.

0925weather1 9/26 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The humidity is on the high side today, and temps this afternoon will likely reach the low 80s.

0925weather3 9/26 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect any passing storm tonight to be on the strong, if not severe side. The NWS has the entire area under a severe threat. Once the front passes, cooler, drier weather finishes the week.

