NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One man is dead and another is in custody after a deadly shooting in Newark.

According to CBS2’s Valerie Castro, police officers approached a car on Bergen Street Wednesday afternoon when shots were fired.

Streets were briefly closed off in the area amid reports of a standoff with an armed suspect however, authorities in Newark said there was no threat to the public.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Streets currently closed on Bergen Street btwn Watson & Chancellor due to joint investigation btwn Newark PD & Essex County Sheriff’s Office on armed person at Bergen St. & Lyons Ave. NPD Emergency Response team on scene. No peril to the community at this time. pic.twitter.com/2hHKrZ88Tz — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) September 26, 2018

It is unknown what sparked the shooting or if police officers were involved in the deadly exchange.

Police are still investigating the incident. The suspect in custody has reportedly been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.