NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One man is dead and another is in custody after a deadly shooting in Newark.

According to CBS2’s Valerie Castro, police officers approached a car on Bergen Street Wednesday afternoon when shots were fired.

Streets were briefly closed off in the area amid reports of a standoff with an armed suspect however, authorities in Newark said there was no threat to the public.

It is unknown what sparked the shooting or if police officers were involved in the deadly exchange.

Police are still investigating the incident. The suspect in custody has reportedly been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

