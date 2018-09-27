Autumn’s back today with cooler temps and dew points at more comfortable levels. We’ll slowly lose our grip on high pressure though, so expect more clouds to filter in through sunset. Highs today will be seasonable in the low 70s.

A little rain and shower activity is possible this evening, but the bulk of the wet weather pushes in overnight where we’ll see areas of heavy rain with the possibility of some flooding. Outside of that, expect another cool one with temps dipping to around 60°.

Early rain and drizzle will give way to a mainly cloudy day tomorrow with perhaps a few late breaks of sun. Highs tomorrow will be even cooler in the mid 60s.

Then, on Saturday, the sunglasses make a comeback with seasonable temps and low humidity.