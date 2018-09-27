WATCH LIVE:Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Testify Before Senate Committee
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects behind a brazen armed robbery that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on September 15 at an apartment building near St. John’s Place and Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.

Police said two suspects followed two victims into the lobby, drew handguns and demanded their property.

Surveillance video shows one suspect pointing a gun at the men while the other removes their jewelry and cash.

Police described the suspects as two black men, 6 feet to 6 feet and 2 inches tall, wearing black caps and black clothing.

