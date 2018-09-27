EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Superstorm Sandy contractor who swindled homeowners after the storm has been ordered to pay back his victims and spend 45 days in jail.

Lee Moser reportedly made excuses – like being in the hospital or caring for sick relatives – but six years after Sandy the 50-year-old entered a guilty plea to defrauding several Nassau County residents out of over $100,000.

“He wanted $27,150 down on signing the contract. He went from here, from my house with the check and went to Chase bank branch and cashed it,” Donna Prisciandaro explained.

“Money was given over and no work was done. He provided excuses for that and that is why we were able to charge scheme to defraud given these number of victims and the pattern we were able to establish,” Nassau assistant district attorney Jennifer Contreras said.

“Horrible, in the end it was worse than the hurricane,” Cindy Grey added.

A judge handed down a unique punishment to Moser, who must repay victims while serving 45 days in jail. The Sandy contractor will be serving his sentence on the weekends so he can continue to work to repay the Long Island homeowners.

“On weekends? That’s a vacation he should get 45 years for scamming,” Sandy victim Cal Goldberg said.

In August, a judge in Suffolk County also gave Moser a five-year probation sentence and ordered him to pay $32,000 to at least two Suffolk homeowner victims.