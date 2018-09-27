NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man who was the sole winner of a $245.6 million Powerball jackpot last month is expected to come forward Thursday.

The winning ticket in the August 11 drawing was sold at a Stop & Shop on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp.

The supermarket later donated its $100,000 earnings to Project Hospitality, a local soup kitchen.

Lottery officials have only said the winner is a man from Staten Island.

He will receive his check Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the Resorts World Casino in Queens.

If he chooses to take the lump sum option, he’ll be walking away with an estimated $147,844,558.62 after a 25 percent federal tax is applied in addition to state and city taxes. New York State does require the winner to come forward to claim their money.