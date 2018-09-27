NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced a new mission to provide permanent housing for the families of heroes killed in service.

The organization unveiled the new “Gold Star” family home program. So far, 10 families have moved into new houses. On Sept. 11 of this year, a new mortgage-free home was dedicated in Georgia for the Schaaff family.

Marine Corporal Collin Schaaff was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

“Having this home means everything to me and my children. It’s something that we could have never imagined and we’re so thankful for,” Cpl. Schaaff’s widow, Sarah said.

“Because of the home, my children are able to go to a school they would have never been able to go to otherwise.” Gold Star widow Nancy Gass added.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to provide 1,000 homes to Gold Star families with young children.

This year’s Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk will be held on Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.