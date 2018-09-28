(CBS) — Nothing screams the holidays like candy canes, but what about a mac and cheese flavor?

For just $5.95, customers can buy a set of six mac and cheese-flavored candy canes by Archie McPhee to reminisce about their childhood food favorite.

“Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that? Each candy cane is 5-1/4″ tall with yellow and white stripes,” the company said on their website.

