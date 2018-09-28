NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Interested in trying some new spots for bagels in New York City? You’re in luck. We’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some bagels.

The Bagel Story

8501 Third Ave., Bay Ridge

PHOTO: ABDUL E./YELP

Stop by The Bagel Story for freshly baked bagels, sandwiches, locally roasted coffee and pastries. It has a second Brooklyn location on Fulton Street.

It serves breakfast all day until 8 p.m. and specializes in bagel flavors like plain, whole wheat, jalapeño cheddar, cinnamon sugar, sesame, chocolate chip and its signature — zaatar. Other offerings include a folded lox omelet with feta, spinach and tomatoes; a bagel sandwich with turkey bacon, egg and cheese; challah French toast; and sliced basturma with eggs and cheese.

The Bagel Story currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Dina M., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 28, wrote, “Love this place. Definitely something we needed in Bay Ridge, especially in this area. The space is huge and really beautiful, and they have a really interesting menu with a ton to choose from.”

Yelper J S. wrote, “Excited this opened up. It has a really nice ambiance and lots of good choices for breakfast and lunch. And the bagels are delicious.”

The Bagel Story is open from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

Black Seed Bagels

1188 Broadway, NoMad

Black Seed Bagels is a spot to score bagels and more located in the Madison Square North neighborhood in Manhattan (NoMad).

With a few more outposts sprinkled around New York City, this location offers signature sandwiches made with smoked salmon, cream cheese and red onion; smoked trout with hard-boiled eggs and Dijon mustard; chicken salad with smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato; and whitefish with cream cheese and sweet cucumber.

“It’s a small shop, with really nice folks working there,” Yelper Brett S. wrote. “I actually love the vibe. Everyone is really sweet, accommodating, courteous and professional.”

But Yelper Mia F., who reviewed Black Seed Bagels on Aug. 25, wrote, “I arrived and they only had rye and bagel rolls available. I got the Frankie’s Prime Eats Special, but with rye since they had no pretzel bagels. It was a great sandwich overall, but the store needs to work on knowing what their demand is and have a better logistics strategy.”

Black Seed Bagels is open from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. daily.

Prospect Provisions

597 Fourth Ave., Park Slope

PHOTO: PROSPECT PROVISIONS/YELP

Prospect Provisions is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches, bagels and more.

Freshly baked bagels come with butter, seasonal jam or cream cheese. This shop also features handcrafted sandwiches like President Street with ham, soft scrambled eggs, mozzarella and Sriracha on a plain bagel; and the Parkside Avenue with gravlax, gem lettuce, avocado, tomato and pickled red onions on a whole-wheat bagel.

Yelpers are excited about Prospect Provisions, which currently holds five stars out of 13 reviews on the site.

“Prospect Provisions is the bomb,” wrote Yelper Isaac W., who visited the shop on Sept. 6. “This new place has become a constant go-to. Super friendly, fast service, but most importantly — Mark is a sandwich artist and clearly a professional chef with a great passion for what he does. I’ve tried different sandwiches here now, and they’ve all been extra special and delicious.”

Yelper Evan K. added, “Everyone who works here is extremely welcoming and they make some of the best sandwiches in the neighborhood. It’s reasonably priced for the the amazing quality — great coffee, great breakfast, and it’s open later than most. I can’t say enough.”

Prospect Provisions is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)