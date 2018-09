NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the first time ever, an all-woman engine company rolled out for the FDNY.

Lt. Tracy Lewis, and firefighters Martha Brekke, Eniola Brown, Vanessa Schoening, Sarinya Srisakul and Regina Wilson were assigned to Engine 503 in Midtown Wednesday.

They were there to help provide fire suppression during the United Nations General Assembly.