FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman was knocked unconscious and raped on a front lawn in Freeport.

The victim’s mother was still in tears just hours after she says her daughter, 36, was attacked. Police say the attacker punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious. When she woke up she was being sexually assaulted, police said.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. as the victim was walking from her sister’s house.

“I feel very bad,” her mother said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is now staying with family members as she recovers physically and mentally.

The victim’s mother told Roy the attack left her with eye damage.

“She’s feeling better now. The doctor gave her medicine and everything in the hospital,” the victim’s mother told Roy.

Neighbors told Roy the area can be rough, but they were surprised to hear about such a violent crime.

“No, I don’t expect that. That’s insane,” said Freeport resident Kevin Robinson.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance camera. Hey family hopes that will help police catch the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man, 5’7″-5’8″, with a slim to medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a long green shirt.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call Nassau County Police at 516-573-4022.