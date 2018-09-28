NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The New Rochelle School District says a student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The student at Columbus Elementary School is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. In the meantime, the child is not attending classes.

“The safety and welfare of our students and staff is our highest priority. Our school and facilities remain safe for all students, staff, and visitors,” the school district said in a statement.

Students and staff who may have been exposed will be notified Friday and offered free testing.

The school district said it will also hold information sessions, along with the county health department.