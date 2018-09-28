NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers love their pickles and their pizza, but what about pickle pizza?

Rhino’s Pizza in upstate New York posted photos of its pickle pizza on Facebook and sparked a social media uproar.

The pizza is made with garlic sauce, instead of marinara, a layer of mozzarella and topped with dill pickle slices.

Rhino’s says the pie has been a huge success and it sells about 30 a day.

But not everyone’s fan. Celebrity Chef Gorden Ramsey commented on Facebook with a simple “no.”

What do you think? Would you try it?