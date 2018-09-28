NEW YORK (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you don’t want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

510 E. 79th St. (Yorkville)

Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 510 E. 79th St.

In the unit, prospective tenants can anticipate hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and closet space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

St. Marks Place and Second Avenue (East Village)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at St. Marks Place and Second Avenue that’s also going for $2,300/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

192 Spencer St. (Bedford)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s located at 192 Spencer St. It’s listed for $2,300/month.

The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space. In the unit, you’ll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

805 St. Marks Ave. (Crown Heights North)

Located at 805 St. Marks Ave. here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $2,300/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, closet space and quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

180 Franklin Ave. (Bedford-Stuyvesant)

Listed at $2,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 180 Franklin Ave.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a patio. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

