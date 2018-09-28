BreakingSen. Judiciary Committee Votes To Advance Kavanaugh Nomination To Senate Floor
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities hope newly released surveillance video will help track down a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.

Police said 54-year-old Edward Rao, of Hawthorne, was found lying on West Ridgewood Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Monday in Ridgewood. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said in a Facebook post investigators are searching for a dark-color, 4-door SUV, believed to be a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone with information about Rao’s death is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595 or the Ridgewood Police Department at 201-652-3900.

