LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The father of a 10-month-old baby found crawling across a street in New Jersey has surrendered to police.

The child was spotted around 5 p.m. on Saturday in Lakewood. A motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, said he saw the infant on Joe Parker Road and initially thought the baby was a toy.

Relatives of the baby said the baby boy crawled through an open door and into the road. Police say the child traveled about 140 feet into the street.

“I yelled for the neighbors that I saw that were in their yard playing with their children. Someone actually came over, picked the child up, said it wasn’t her child. So we walked her over to the adjacent house, knocked on the door, the door was wide open,” Cannon said.

The baby’s father was charged with cruelty and neglect before being released.