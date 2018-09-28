  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Baby, Child Neglect, New Jersey, police

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The father of a 10-month-old baby found crawling across a street in New Jersey has surrendered to police.

The child was spotted around 5 p.m. on Saturday in Lakewood. A motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, said he saw the infant on Joe Parker Road and initially thought the baby was a toy.

baby UPDATE: Father Of Baby Found In Road Charged With Neglect

Motorist Cory Cannon help rescue a baby he spotted crawling across the road on Sept. 22 in Lakewood, N.J. (credit: Cory Cannon)

Relatives of the baby said the baby boy crawled through an open door and into the road. Police say the child traveled about 140 feet into the street.

“I yelled for the neighbors that I saw that were in their yard playing with their children. Someone actually came over, picked the child up, said it wasn’t her child. So we walked her over to the adjacent house, knocked on the door, the door was wide open,” Cannon said.

The baby’s father was charged with cruelty and neglect before being released.

