NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn man has confessed to throwing his 4-year-old brother off a building, killing the boy, early Saturday morning, sources tell CBS2.

Police were called to a home on Nostrand Avenue between Avenues K and J around 3:30 a.m. in the East Midwood neighborhood.

Officers found Shimon Smith, 4, unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s very sad, sad, sad,” said the building’s superintendent, who told CBS2’s Marc Liverman he woke up to a lot of police activity.

The boy’s 20-year-old brother was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.