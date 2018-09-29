  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    9:45 PMSports Update
    10:00 PMThe Resilient Heart
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Citi Field, David Wright, Local TV, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – David Wright, one of the greatest players in New York Mets history, waved goodbye to a sold out Citi Field crowd Saturday night.

After walking in his first at-bat and popping out in his second, Wright was lifted in the top of the fifth inning for a defensive replacement.

The packed house in Flushing gave the all-time franchise leader in hits a standing ovation as Wright hugged his teammates before leaving the field.

gettyimages 1043186790 David Wright Waves Goodbye After Final Game For Mets

David Wright #5 of the New York Mets acknowledges the crowd as he is removed from the final game of his career during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 29, 2018. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Thousands rushed into Citi Field in their blue and orange Saturday afternoon to watch every on-field moment the Mets captain took part in before the game.

“We never thought we’d be able to see him play again,“ fan Sean Diskin told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

“This is the game to fly up from Florida for,” Joan Reinhart added. “It’s just phenomenal this whole thing to be back in New York, I could cry.”

Due to the 35-year-old’s ongoing battle with spinal stenosis – as well as neck and shoulder injuries – Wright has not been able to step on a field as an active player since 2016.

Wright briefly spoke to Mets broadcasters after leaving the field Saturday night, calling his comeback a tremendous “gesture” by the Mets organization.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s