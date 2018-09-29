NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – David Wright, one of the greatest players in New York Mets history, waved goodbye to a sold out Citi Field crowd Saturday night.

After walking in his first at-bat and popping out in his second, Wright was lifted in the top of the fifth inning for a defensive replacement.

The packed house in Flushing gave the all-time franchise leader in hits a standing ovation as Wright hugged his teammates before leaving the field.

Thousands rushed into Citi Field in their blue and orange Saturday afternoon to watch every on-field moment the Mets captain took part in before the game.

“We never thought we’d be able to see him play again,“ fan Sean Diskin told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

“This is the game to fly up from Florida for,” Joan Reinhart added. “It’s just phenomenal this whole thing to be back in New York, I could cry.”

Due to the 35-year-old’s ongoing battle with spinal stenosis – as well as neck and shoulder injuries – Wright has not been able to step on a field as an active player since 2016.

Wright briefly spoke to Mets broadcasters after leaving the field Saturday night, calling his comeback a tremendous “gesture” by the Mets organization.