NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A stampede triggered by a false alarm brought Saturday night’s Global Citizen Festival in Central Park to a sudden stop.

Thousands of people went running to get out of the park when concert goers thought they heard gunshots at the crowded event.

The NYPD has confirmed that the loud noise was actually a barrier near the stage that fell over. Police rushed onto the stage to urge concert goers to remain calm and inform them it was only a fence that fell.

The chaos broke out on the park’s Great Lawn around 7:30 p.m.

Some social media accounts reported there were people yelling someone had a gun and to get out. Several people reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries in the commotion.

Upwards of 60,000 people have attended the festival in the past, as many of the tickets are free. Global Citizens is a movement to end extreme poverty by 2030 featuring several big-name performers.

Saturday’s event featured Cardi B, John Legend, and Janet Jackson. The festival was paused as police did crowd control however, it did resume after order was restored.

