BLOOMING GROVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman had to be rescued from a sinking car after she drove into a creek in Orange County.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Tuthill Road in Blooming Grove.

Authorities said the woman drove off the road while going around the curve and landed in the creek.

Video shows her sitting on top of the car until help arrived.

Authorities said it took nearly an hour to save her. She was not injured.