BOSTON, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton connected as the New York Yankees broke the major league record for home runs in a season and reached 100 wins with an 8-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Torres’ two-run drive in the fourth was the Yankees’ 265th of the year and moved them past the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the mark.

Stanton pushed the record to 266 in the seventh with his 38th homer, a solo homer to left field. A fan sitting in the seats above the Green Monster threw the souvenir back, and the ball bounced into Stanton as he rounded second base. The blast also marked Stanton’s 100th RBI of the season.

100 WINS GETS YOU ONE GAME

New York now has the dubious honor of being the first ever 100-win team to play in the win-or-go-home one game Wild Card Round.

The Yankees, who will host Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday, improved to 100-61 — that still left them far behind the AL East champion Red Sox, who have set a franchise record for victories in going 107-54 with one day left in the regular season.

This is the 10th time in big league history that a team has won at least 100 games and not finished first. Since the start of division play in 1969, the only clubs that didn’t wind up on top despite triple-digits wins were Oakland in 2001 — which won 102 games to Seattle’s 116 — San Francisco in 1993 and Baltimore in 1980.

The Yankees joined Boston and Houston as teams to win 100 or more this season, making the AL the first league to have a trio of 100-win teams in the same year.

New York reached 100 wins for the 20th time in franchise history and first since going 103-59 in 2009, when the Yankees went on to win their most recent World Series title.

HOME RUN RECORDS

New York homered four times Friday night in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox, which evened the Yankees with the 1997 Mariners ‘ total set by a lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez. These Yankees became the first team to get at least 20 home runs from all nine spots in the batting order.

ANDUJAR PASSES DiMAGGIO

Miguel Andujar also set a club record with his 45th double, the most by a New York rookie since Joe DiMaggio set the previous mark with 44 in 1936.

The impressive rookie added another double in the ninth inning, giving him 46. On Sunday, Andujar will have a chance to tie or break the all-time AL record for doubles by rookie which is held by Boston’s Fred Lynn at 47.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RF Aaron Judge, whose eighth-inning homer Friday night tied the Yankees with the Mariners’ record, was out of the lineup after hitting the right-field wall while making a catch. Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees were being cautious with Judge, who returned from the disabled list Sept. 14 with a wrist fracture. “I think it’s a good day to get him down, as we’ve been going pretty hard with him too,” Boone said.

Red Sox: RF Mookie Betts was not in the lineup. Manager Alex Cora said Betts was getting a day off and was not injured.

UP NEXT:

The Yankees have scratched young ace Luis Severino from his final 2018 start Sunday as New York continues to weigh pitching him in next week’s Wild Card game. Aaron Boone said the Yankees would decide on a starter Saturday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)