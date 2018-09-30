NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A driver was killed and his passenger injured when an early morning collision with another car ended with their vehicle hitting a tree.

The New York Police Department says the 22-year-old man was driving a 2009 Subaru sedan on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the Subaru was travelling northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway and collided into a 2007 BMW driven by a 33-year-old woman travelling in the same direction.

Authorities say the car continued going, hitting the tree.

The man and his passenger, a woman, were taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and she was in critical condition.

The occupants of the other vehicle, the driver and a 48-year-old male passenger, were not injured and remained at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)