NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef William Turcios of Brasserie Americana shows how to make crepe chicken tacos and avocado Brie egg rolls. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.
Chicken Crepe Tacos
Ingredients
4 oz of chicken breast
2 oz sliced Romaine lettuce
1/2 sliced avocado
tequila lime sauce
1.5 oz cilantro
2 oz patron tequila
2 oz sour cream
home made crepes
Brie Avocado Egg Rolls
Ingredients
4 slices of brie cheese
4 slices of avocado
2.5 oz of white cabbage
sweet chili aoili sauce