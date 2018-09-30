NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef William Turcios of Brasserie Americana shows how to make crepe chicken tacos and avocado Brie egg rolls. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.

Chicken Crepe Tacos

Ingredients

4 oz of chicken breast

2 oz sliced Romaine lettuce

1/2 sliced avocado

tequila lime sauce

1.5 oz cilantro

2 oz patron tequila

2 oz sour cream

home made crepes

Brie Avocado Egg Rolls

Ingredients

4 slices of brie cheese

4 slices of avocado

2.5 oz of white cabbage

sweet chili aoili sauce