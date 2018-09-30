  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMMilk Money
    2:00 PMCops
    2:30 PMStreet Magic
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMJets Flight Plan
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brasserie Americana, Recipes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Chef William Turcios of Brasserie Americana shows how to make crepe chicken tacos and avocado Brie egg rolls. CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu reports.

Chicken Crepe Tacos

Ingredients
4 oz of chicken breast
2 oz sliced Romaine lettuce
1/2 sliced avocado
tequila lime sauce
1.5 oz cilantro
2 oz patron tequila
2 oz sour cream
home made crepes

Brie Avocado Egg Rolls

Ingredients
4 slices of brie cheese
4 slices of avocado
2.5 oz of white cabbage
sweet chili aoili sauce

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s