Filed Under:Bronx, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

Investigators say the girl was walking near Jerome Avenue and West 193rd Street on Wednesday when she says she spotted the man taking pictures of her.

She told officers he then ran up to her, grabbed her behind and ran away.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

