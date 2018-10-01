ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island priest has “agreed to step away from the ministry” while the Diocese of Rockville Centre investigates allegations of sexual abuse.

In a statement, the diocese said it received a complaint in 2002 from a person who claimed Rev. Monsignor William Breslawski sexually abused his or her friend when the alleged victim was in seventh or eighth grade in 1980.

The complaint was passed along to Nassau and Suffolk district attorney’s offices this June, and the diocese launched its own investigation.

On September 25, the diocese received a letter from a relative of the alleged victim describing the same allegation.

The diocese said it also received a complaint from two other people in 2002 who claimed Msgr. Breslawski made inappropriate physical contact with them when they were adults in 1984.

“We are saddened by these allegations, and we will do everything we can to ensure that a fair and just determination is made,” the diocese said in a statement Sunday.

The diocese said Rev. Breslawski agreed to “step away from the ministry” as the investigation continues.

He most recently served as the pastor at Church of Saint Anthony of Padua in Rocky Point. Previously, he served as the pastor at Church of Our Lady of Peace in Lynbrook, pastor at Church of the Holy Cross in Nesconset, associate pastor at Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Lindenhurst and associate pastor at Church of Saint Catherine of Sienna in Franklin Square.