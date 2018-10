NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was found dead inside a car at an AutoZone in Queens.

Police said employees discovered the man in the backseat of a BWM around 7 a.m. Sunday at the store on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

There’s no word on his cause of death, but police said he suffered head trauma.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Darryl Whitfield, of Jamaica, Queens.